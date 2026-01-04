default-cbs-image
Morant is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers with a right calf contusion.

This is a new issue for Morant, but the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. In his most recent outing against the Lakers on Friday, Morant had 16 points, 11 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes.

