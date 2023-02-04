Morant has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right wrist soreness.

Morant was moving alright after practice Saturday, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports, so it seems the questionable tag is more a precautionary move rather than a sign of a potential absence. The star point guard should handle a full workload if upgraded to available closer to tip-off, and he's been on fire of late since he's averaging 27.8 points, 11.6 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game across his last five outings.