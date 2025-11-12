Morant is questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston due to left ankle soreness.

A questionable tag on the second leg of a back-to-back set is usually an indication of a possible maintenance day. Morant played 34 minutes against the Knicks on Tuesday, but he had another poor showing -- he finished with 16 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and eight turnovers. Guys like Cam Spencer, John Konchar, Vince Williams and Cedric Coward could be more involved if Morant is unable to go.