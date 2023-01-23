Morant is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to left ankle soreness.

Morant has been a consistent contributor for the Grizzlies recently, averaging 27.2 points, 7.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game over his last six appearances. He played 37 minutes Sunday against Phoenix, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If Morant is sidelined, Tyus Jones should see increased run.