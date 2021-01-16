Morant (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Morant surprisingly popped up on Friday's injury report prior to the Grizzlies' tilt against the Timberwolves as questionable, but that game ultimatetly got postponed. He is once again questionable Saturday, which is roughly two weeks after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain. His originaly recovery expectation was 3-to-5 weeks, so he is seemingly ahead of schedule at this point. Even if he does not end up getting the green light, the young point guard does appear to be nearing a return.