Morant is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to right thigh soreness.

Morant is at risk of missing his first game since Dec. 12, and Sunday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back. Over the past nine games, Morant is averaging 28.7 points, 8.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 33.4 minutes. Tyus Jones would presumably start if Morant is sidelined.