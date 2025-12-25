site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Questionable to face Bucks
RotoWire Staff
Morant (ankle) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Bucks.
The star guard has missed four straight games and has played just twice since Nov. 15. If Morant is cleared for Friday's game, he could be on a minutes limit.
