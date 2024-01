Morant is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns due to right shoulder soreness.

This is a new injury for Morant, but it sounds like he's day-to-day. With Derrick Rose (thigh) still out, the Grizzlies will need Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart to run the bulk of the offense if Morant is unable to suit up. Morant has played well to open the new year, averaging 25.0 points, 8.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in his last three games.