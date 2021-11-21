Morant ended with 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 138-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Morant had an uncharacteristically poor game Saturday, as he tied a season low with 11 points and didn't pull down a single rebound. The third-year point guard did lead Memphis with five dimes, but fantasy managers who roster him are used to much more prolific performances. Despite the subdued outing, Morant is enjoying a superb campaign, posting per-game averages of 25.1 points, 7.0 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals.