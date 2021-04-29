Morant finished Wednesday's loss to Portland with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Entering Wednesday, Morant was riding his best stretch of the season, averaging 29.2 points, 7.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over his previous five contests. Portland was able to keep the dynamic, second-year guard in check, however, as he hit just three of his 11 field-goal attempts and committed four turnovers in 28 minutes. On a more positive note, Morant hit a pair of three-pointers to give him his eighth game this month with multiple made threes. Prior to April, Morant hit multiple threes just seven times in 37 games.