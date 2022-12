Morant had 12 points (4-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and 11 assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 125-100 victory over Phoenix.

Morant's 12 points Friday tied his second-lowest mark of the campaign, but Memphis didn't really need his scoring in the blowout victory. The superstar point guard did his best work as a passer, notching his sixth double-digit assist effort over his past seven contests. Morant is averaging 7.9 dimes per game on the season, fifth-best in the NBA.