Morant tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds across 38 minutes Thursday in a 116-110 win over Sacramento.

The second-year point guard wasn't at his most explosive as a scorer, but he made a tangible impact on the game with contributions as both a distributor and rebounder. Morant has finished with exactly 12 points in three of his past four games and is averaging 8.5 assists and 6.0 boards over that span. He has improved his per-game production in almost all areas during his sophomore campaign.