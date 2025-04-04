Morant produced 30 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 110-108 victory over the Heat.

Morant is enjoying an uptick in his usage rate since the head coaching change, and that has been reflected in his scoring numbers, as he's posted back-to-back 30-point performances in his last two games. To put things into context, this was the first time Morant recorded back-to-back outings with at least 30 points since March 7 and March 9. Injuries have limited Morant's availability all season long, but he's been playing at a high level when on the floor. He's averaging 27.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in his 15 appearances since the All-Star break.