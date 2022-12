Morant supplied 33 points (12-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-112 win over the Pistons.

Morant shot well from the field in this one, knocking down 52.2 percent of his field goals while also proving his value as a passer. He registered his fifth double-double of the season and dished out 10-plus assists for the third time in his last five matchups.