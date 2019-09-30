Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Ready for camp
Morant said Monday that he's 100 percent healthy, but he noted that he hasn't played 5-on-5 since early in the summer, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Morant underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure in June, which kept him out of 5-on-5 work for much of the offseason, as well as the Las Vegas Summer League. The No. 2 overall pick said he's feeling good as the preseason gets underway, however, and he's expected to play 5-on-5 at Monday's session. Look for Morant, who starred at Murray State for two seasons, to start at point guard for the rebuilding Grizzlies.
