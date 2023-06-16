Morant has been suspended 25 games by the NBA, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Morant was suspended from team activities by the Grizzlies in May after appearing to flash a gun during an Instagram Live video. After being suspended eight games by the league earlier last season due to a similar incident, Morant will face a lengthy absence to begin the 2023-24 campaign. However, now that Morant's punishment is known, the Grizzlies will presumably be able to prepare during the offseason and add an additional point guard to serve as a backup to Tyus Jones early in the year.