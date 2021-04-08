Morant finished with 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hawks.

The 21-year-old looked healthy Wednesday after being forced out of Tuesday's game in Miami with a back issue. Morant's scoring has been all over the map lately, as he's posted 11, 32, 12, 12, 36, 11, eight, 10, and 19 over his last nine games, respectively. Despite the recent inconsistent scoring, the second-year guard is still enjoying a stellar season, averaging 18.8 points and 7.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 41 games this season. As long as his back holds up, Morant should continue playing 30-plus minutes a game for the eighth-seeded Grizzlies the rest of the way.