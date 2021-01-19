Morant scored 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go with 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in a 108-104 win over Phoenix on Monday.

Morant registered his first double-double in his second game back from injury, leading the charge in a comeback victory for Memphis. The 21-year-old scored just one field goal in the fourth quarter but made big plays on defense to turn the tides of the contest. Morant has played over 30 minutes in both games since returning but admitted himself, in postgame comments, that he's not back to his pre-injury conditioning level just yet.