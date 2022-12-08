Morant contributed 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 win over the Thunder.

Morant only connected on two of seven shot attempts in the first quarter for six points but added seven boards and two assists to help Memphis get out to an early lead. He finished the first half with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists before going 4-of-6 for another 14 points in the third quarter alone, matching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a game high 26 on the night. Morant also dished out seven dimes in the second half, giving him just his second triple-double of the season.