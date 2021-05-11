Morant scored 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-5 FT) with 12 assists, three rebounds and one steal in a 115-110 victory over the Pelicans on Monday.

After a quiet offensive performance Saturday, Morant bounced back and recorded his 14th double-double of the season. The guard was particularly effective as a distributor, as he recorded 12-plus assists for just the fourth time this year. Despite a few inefficient shooting games, Morant has averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across his last four games.