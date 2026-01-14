Morant (calf) won't play Thursday against Orlando.

Morant, who has been subject of trade rumors over the past week, will miss his straight game Thursday while he continues to tend to a right calf contusion. The point guard has seems to be nearing a return to the court, however, as head coach Tuomas Iisalo said that Morant practiced Tuesday, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. With Morant having made the trip with the Grizzlies to Europe, he could be an option to return to action in the team's rematch with the Magic on Sunday in London.