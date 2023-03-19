Morant will not be available for Monday's game against Dallas, Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

While Morant served the final game of his NBA-mandated suspension Saturday and is officially eligible to rejoin the team, he'll miss at least one more game as he ramps up his "return to competition reconditioning," per an official team release. The expectation all along was that Morant would need more time after the suspension, but the uncertainty around his status puts fantasy managers -- especially those in weekly lineup leagues -- in a difficult spot. Morant's return to action could come as soon as Wednesday against Houston, but for now the Grizzlies will likely handle his status on a game-to-game basis. Tyus Jones, who's posted back-to-back double-doubles, should be looking at another start at point guard Monday.