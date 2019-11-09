Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Resting Saturday
Morant will not play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks for rest purposes.
The Grizzlies are playing the second night of a back-to-back set and opting to give Morant a night to recover. It seems like they're opting to err on the side of caution with their prized rookie in order to not over work him out the gates. In his absence, look for Tyus Jones to replace him as the starting point guard, while De'Anthony Melton could see time as the backup.
