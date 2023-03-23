Morant supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 victory over the Rockets.

Coming off the bench for the first time over the last two seasons, Ja didn't miss a beat after a nine game absence due to suspension. His 24 minutes played ties the second lowest mark of the season for Morant, but he played efficiently in his return to the floor. His minutes will undoubtedly return to the norm as he eases back in for the NBA playoff run. The Grizzlies have a two game lead over Sacramento for the two seed in the West, and will look to hold onto that lead over their final ten contests.