Morant contributed 27 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-119 win over the Hawks.

Morant moved back into the starting lineup Sunday, taking over from Tyus Jones who had certainly been an admirable fill-in. As expected, Morant took control of the game early, turning in his best performance since returning from his hiatus. The Grizzlies are showing no signs of cruising into the playoffs, meaning Morant should be locked in for big minutes ROS.