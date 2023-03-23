Morant (suspension/conditioning) supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 victory over the Rockets.

Though Morant wasn't returning from any type of injury, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins still chose to ease the star point guard back into the mix by bringing him off the bench with a minute restriction in his return from a nine-game absence. While playing on the second unit for the first time in his career, Morant looked like his usual self. While Morant may come off the bench for another game or two while he steadily climbs back to his season-long average of 32.3 minutes, fantasy managers can activate him with confidence again.