The Grizzlies announced Monday that Morant will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season after an MRI revealed a labral tear in his right shoulder.

Morant was initially diagnosed with a subluxation of his right shoulder, but the Grizzlies discovered a much larger issue following the MRI. Morant will undergo season-ending surgery in the near future and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the 2024-25 season. With Morant sidelined, the Grizzlies are going to need Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane to pick up the bulk of the playmaking duties, while Vince Williams could find himself with a larger role in the rotation. Morant's season will end with just nine games played and averages of 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers.