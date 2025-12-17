Morant (ankle) won't play Wednesday in Minnesota, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Morant will return to the sidelines Wednesday after tweaking his ankle during Monday's win over the Clippers, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Wizards. Cam Spencer (personal) will be joining Morant on the inactive list Wednesday evening, so Vince Williams is likely looking at big minutes and a starting role.