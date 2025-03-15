Morant (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Morant was expected to be a game-time call for Saturday's contest, but the star floor general will end up missing this second leg of this back-to-back set. This means Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen are likely to see an uptick in backcourt minutes, with one of those getting the start over Morant as well.