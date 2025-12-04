default-cbs-image
Morant (calf) won't play in Friday's game against the Clippers.

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo revealed Thursday that Morant (calf) is now being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, so the star guard's status is worth noting. His next chance to return from a calf strain arrives Sunday against Portland. Until the Grizzlies clear Mprant for game action, Vince Williams remains worth holding in the majority of fantasy settings.

