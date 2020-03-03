Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores 13 against the Hawks
Morant had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 FT), four boards, five assists, and one block in 24 minutes of a 125-88 win against the Hawks on Monday.
Morant saw his numbers fall in the contest as his team jumped out to an early lead, which allowed the rookie to get more rest than usual. While his scoring and assists were down, he did record a block for the first time since early February. Memphis faces the Nets on Wednesday.
