Morant finished Friday's loss to Golden State with 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block.

It was another disappointing effort for Morant and the Grizzlies, who had just four players score in double figures, with no player topping 14 points. In 30 minutes of action, Morant didn't offer much in terms of complementary stats, and he tied his season high with six turnovers. Over his last three games, he's averaging just 14.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.3 steals, while shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 0-of-7 from three.