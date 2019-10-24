Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores 14 points in debut
Morant had 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 loss to the Heat.
Morant struggled in his regular season debut, finishing with more turnovers (six) than assists while being outplayed by veteran backup point guard Tyus Jones. Morant is almost certainly in no danger of losing his starting gig, but the rookie could be pushed for playing time, particularly on nights when he's making mistakes.
