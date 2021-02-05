Morant totaled 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Thursday's 115-103 loss to the Rockets.

Morant turned in a below-average performance Thursday. We've seen moments of sloppy play from the Grizzlies since their return to action, and even a first-rate talent like Morant can suffer from lack of practice and real-world competition. Memphis faces three consecutive winnable games over the next week, so expect Morant to regain his footing over the weekend.