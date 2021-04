Morant had 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Friday's win over Chicago.

Morant didn't have his best shooting performance but still delivered a decent effort across the board, though it's worth noting he hasn't looked dominant by any means over the last few games. Through his last nine appearances, Morant is averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while failing to surpass the 15-point mark five times in that span.