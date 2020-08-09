Morant had 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) and 10 assists in Sunday's loss to Toronto.

It was another valiant effort from Morant, who played 41 minutes, but the Grizzlies are just 1-5 in Orlando and clinging to the final playoff spot in the West. The rookie's 10 assists were game-high, and he's now averaging 9.3 dimes per game in the bubble.