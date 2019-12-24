Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores 19 points
Morant had 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 145-115 loss against the Spurs.
Following a four-game absence, Morant has remained a consistent scorer and a reliable playmaking threat, as he has been one of Memphis' top fantasy assets throughout the season. He needs to do a better job to take care of the ball, however, as he is averaging 3.0 turnovers per game over his last six games.
