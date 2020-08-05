Morant scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-5 FT) and added nine assists and six rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz.
The Grizzlies took another difficult loss in Orlando and are now 0-4 in seeding play. Morant did much of his damage early on but ended up with another strong, all-around line in a team-high 37 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Nears triple-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Posts 22 points, 11 dimes•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Bigger workload likely on tap•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Big game in final scrimmage•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Goes for 17 vs. Houston•