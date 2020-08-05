Morant scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-5 FT) and added nine assists and six rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz.

The Grizzlies took another difficult loss in Orlando and are now 0-4 in seeding play. Morant did much of his damage early on but ended up with another strong, all-around line in a team-high 37 minutes.