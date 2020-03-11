Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores 21 in loss
Morant finished with 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four boards, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes of a 120-115 loss to Orlando on Tuesday.
Morant reached the 20-point mark for the second straight game, but went cold from deep in the loss which dropped his shooting below 50 percent. The rookie sensation can be a streaky shooter at times, but he's been consistent in other aspects, racking up at least five assists in each contest this month.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...