Morant finished with 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four boards, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes of a 120-115 loss to Orlando on Tuesday.

Morant reached the 20-point mark for the second straight game, but went cold from deep in the loss which dropped his shooting below 50 percent. The rookie sensation can be a streaky shooter at times, but he's been consistent in other aspects, racking up at least five assists in each contest this month.