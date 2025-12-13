Morant (calf) had 21 points (7-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and a block across 25 minutes in Friday's 130-126 loss to the Grizzlies.

Morant was limited to 25 minutes in his return from a 10-game absence due to a calf injury, but that was more than enough to show he's fully recovered. He posted a double-double, and while there was some rust in his shooting, he showed glimpses of his talent and elite ability to run the offense. Morant should remain the Grizzlies' go-to option on offense as long as he finds a way to stay healthy.