Morant tallied 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block over 22 minutes in Monday's 109-97 exhibition win against Orlando.

Morant didn't play in Memphis' preseason opener Saturday but looked to be in regular-season form Monday. He led all Grizzlies players in scoring and assists while tying for the team lead in steals. After blossoming as a scorer with a career-best 27.4 points per contest last season, Morant's fantasy stock has skyrocketed into first-round territory. It's only one preseason game, but early indications are that the high-flying point guard is set for another very productive campaign.