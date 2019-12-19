Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores 22 points
Morant had 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one turnover in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-122 loss at the Thunder.
Murray has reached the 20-point plateau in three of his last five games, and he has also dished out six or more assists in four of those contests. Morant has been one of Memphis' more important players, and that shouldn't change ahead of Friday's contest at Cleveland.
