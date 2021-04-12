Morant scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT) to go along with six assists, two steals and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Pacers.

Morant played over 35 minutes for the second consecutive contest, and he's managed to top 20 points in each. While he managed to chip another six assists, Morant remained turnover prone and has lost the ball at least four times in each of his last four contests. He also struggled from the free-throw line to a noticeable degree, knocking down only 63.6 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe.