Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores 23 to go with eight dimes
Morant managed 23 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 win over the Suns.
Morant continues to build his case for Rookie of the Year, keeping Memphis in the race for the playoffs while piling up impressive scoring and assist totals on an almost nightly basis. He's in the midst of his best month, and Morant will try to keep it going during Tuesday's matchup versus the Nuggets.
