Morant recorded 24 points (8-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 loss to the Thunder.

Morant returned from a two-game absence, and it seemed he didn't miss a beat while recording at least 20 points for a fifth straight contest. The star floor general has logged six appearances since the All-Star break, tallying 22.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 0.8 steals per contest.