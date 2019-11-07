Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores 26 points in 26 minutes
Morant had 26 points (9-19 FG, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and four assists during Memphis' 137-121 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.
The rookie point guard continues to thrive as the Grizzlies' main scoring threat and while he didn't lead the squad in points here, he did reach the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his last five games. A clear-cut candidate for the Rookie Of The Year Award early in the season, Morant's upside is slightly hampered by an odd minute-restriction -- he has played over 30 minutes just once -- and by a high turnover ratio -- 4.28 per game -- but that doesn't stop him from being a reliable fantasy starter on a nightly basis. He will try to extend his sizzling run of play Friday on the road against the Magic.
