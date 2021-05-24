Morant registered 26 points (11-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-109 win over the Jazz.

The 21-year-old followed up Friday's 35-point performance with another solid scoring output to help lead the Grizzlies to a Game 1 upset victory over the top-seeded Jazz. Morant and Dillon Brooks were the only Grizzlies to score above 20 points, combining for 57 total points. Memphis will need the second-year guard to keep up his impressive scoring pace if they want to pull off another upset on Wednesday against the Jazz.