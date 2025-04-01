Morant ended Monday's 117-103 loss to the Celtics with 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Morant got off to a strong start Monday, but cooled off as the game progressed, and in the end, he couldn't lift the Grizzlies to victory against Boston despite posting a loaded stat line. Even though the star floor general has missed time through injuries of late, it's worth noting Morant has been very effective when he's been on the floor. He's scored at least 20 points in each of his last 12 appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 27.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.