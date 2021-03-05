Morant posted 35 points (11-25 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Bucks.

Morant has now scored 35 points in back-to-back and ended the first half of the season on a strong note. He's been the Grizzlies' biggest offensive threat by a wide margin and while he endured a few slow outings upon his return, he's now finding in form and gearing up for the second half of the season. He's averaging 21.8 points and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor over his last 10 appearances.