Morant scored 16 points (5-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with nine assists and four rebounds in Friday's loss to Denver.

The Grizzlies were able to keep the game close, but it wasn't a standout performance by Morant, who hit less than a third of his field goal attempts, while snapping a three-game streak of double-digit free throw attempts. On the plus side, Morant did nail both of his attempts from deep after going a combined 3-of-16 from downtown in his previous two contests.